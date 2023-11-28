The MyACC service was the target of 'apparent fraudulent access' to some accounts. Photo / Angus Dreaver, RNZ

A self-service portal for accident victims is offline after fraud allegations.

ACC said its MyACC service was the target of “apparent fraudulent access” to some accounts.

The agency this morning confirmed the incident was still under investigation.

“We have contacted clients whose MyACC accounts were identified as potentially being involved,” ACC said on its website.

“There is no evidence that ACC’s cybersecurity has been compromised.”

ACC apologised and said it would bring the service back online when its investigation was complete.

“We’re currently managing an issue of apparent fraudulent access to some accounts in our self-service online platform,” ACC added.

“We’re continuing to provide support to our clients through branch, contact centre and email channels.”

In the meantime, people could claim specific support and services on ACC’s website.

People wanting to access travel expenses, prescription reimbursements and weekly earnings information could complete and email forms on the ACC website.

Links to those services were accessible today from the MyACC portal.