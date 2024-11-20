My Food Bag profitability up, customers down marginally

The number of My Food Bag customers stabilised, said chair Tony Carter.

My Food Bag profits are up despite a marginal loss in its customer base and total number of deliveries.

The meal delivery firm reported a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $3 million for the six months to September 30, a 17.8% improvement on the first half of last year.

Profits rose despite revenue falling 1.9% to $82.2m.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $7.8m, up 5.3% from $7.4m. The gross margin also improved, rising to 49.8% from 47.9%.

Active customer base and total deliveries fell to 61,100 from 61,600 and to 643,000 from 652,000 respectively.