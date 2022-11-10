My Food Bag appoints Mark Winter CEO

My Food Bag has appointed Mark Winter as its new chief executive. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag has appointed Mark Winter as its new chief executive. Photo / Supplied

Meal kit company My Food Bag has made Mark Winter, who had been interim chief executive, permanent CEO.

Winter, who previously held roles at dairy co-op Fonterra, had been interim CEO since Kevin Bowler resigned in October.

Before that, Winter was My Food Bag’s chief financial officer.

“Mark has been an integral part of My Food Bag’s success, helping drive a significant period of growth for the business, navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic, and transition the business to a listed company,” the company said.

Chair Tony Carter said the board was “extremely pleased” Winter accepted the opportunity to become My Food Bag’s permanent CEO.

“After careful consideration of the needs of the role and the desired attributes of our next CEO, the directors unanimously agreed that Mark was the ideal candidate,” he said.

“Mark is excellent at getting the best out of those around him and has earned the respect of the Board, employees and other stakeholders.”

Winter said: “Despite there being a number of challenges ahead in the current economic and inflationary environment, My Food Bag remains an exceptional business with a clear purpose to inspire Kiwis to be happier and healthier, one meal at a time.

“I’m looking forward to leading My Food Bag through its next phase and the initiatives already underway to optimise our business operations to unlock future growth in 2024 and beyond,” he added.

My Food Bag will start its search for a new chief financial officer shortly.

In the meantime, Jeremy Edmonds will continue as My Food Bag’s interim CFO.

My Food Bag, which listed in March last year, was hailed at the time as the biggest IPO to hit the NZX in seven years.

The company’s founders and investors sold shares to new investors at $1.85 each, raising $342 million and valuing the company at just under $450m.

The shares have disappointed ever since.

They last traded at 57c, giving the company a market capitalisation of $138.19m.



