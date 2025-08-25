Elon Musk's companies xAI and X have filed a sweeping US antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and OpenAI, whose CEO is Sam Altman (right). Photo / Frederic J. Brown and Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Elon Musk's companies xAI and X have filed a sweeping US antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and OpenAI, whose CEO is Sam Altman (right). Photo / Frederic J. Brown and Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Elon Musk’s companies xAI and X filed a sweeping US antitrust lawsuit on Monday against Apple and OpenAI, alleging the tech giants formed an illegal partnership to stifle competition in artificial intelligence and smartphone markets.

The 61-page complaint, filed in federal court in Texas, accuses Apple and OpenAI of entering an exclusive deal that makes OpenAI’s ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot integrated into Apple’s iPhone operating system, while blocking rivals like xAI’s Grok.

“This is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created: artificial intelligence,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs claim Apple holds 65% of the US smartphone market, while OpenAI controls at least 80% of the generative AI chatbot market through ChatGPT.

Apple and OpenAI announced their partnership in June 2024, making ChatGPT the exclusive AI assistant accessible through Apple’s Siri voice assistant and other iPhone features.