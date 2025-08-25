Advertisement
Musk’s xAI sues Apple, OpenAI, alleging antitrust violations

AFP
2 mins to read

Elon Musk's companies xAI and X have filed a sweeping US antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and OpenAI, whose CEO is Sam Altman (right). Photo / Frederic J. Brown and Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Elon Musk’s companies xAI and X filed a sweeping US antitrust lawsuit on Monday against Apple and OpenAI, alleging the tech giants formed an illegal partnership to stifle competition in artificial intelligence and smartphone markets.

The 61-page complaint, filed in federal court in Texas, accuses Apple and OpenAI of entering

