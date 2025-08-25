The lawsuit alleges this arrangement gives ChatGPT exclusive access to “billions of user prompts” from hundreds of millions of iPhone users.
The complaint also accuses Apple of manipulating App Store rankings to favour ChatGPT while delaying approval of updates to the Grok app.
Musk’s companies are seeking billions in damages and a permanent injunction to stop the alleged anticompetitive practices. They have demanded a jury trial.
“This latest filing is consistent with Mr Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment,” OpenAI said in a statement to AFP.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit follows threats Musk made earlier this month that triggered a fiery exchange with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Altman called Musk’s accusation of ranking manipulation “remarkable”, charging that Musk himself “manipulates X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn’t like”.
Musk called Altman a “liar” in the heated exchange.
Both men were original founders of OpenAI before Musk’s departure in 2018 and now have a highly conflictual relationship.
Musk founded xAI in 2023 to compete with OpenAI and other major AI players that have poured billions of dollars into AI since the blockbuster launch of the first version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022.
-Agence France-Presse