

Musk’s xAI accuses rival OpenAI of stealing trade secrets in lawsuit

Aaron Gregg & Faiz Siddiqui
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

xAI accuses OpenAI of engaging in a “strategic campaign” to undermine them by hiring key staff. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company has accused rival OpenAI of stealing trade secrets with the help of employees it hired away, new court filings show.

The xAI lawsuit alleges that three former employees – two engineers and a senior executive – passed along source code and other business secrets after

