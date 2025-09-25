“The desire to win the artificial intelligence (‘AI’) race has driven OpenAI to cross the line of fair play,” the complaint reads, before going on to allege an effort to “gain [an] unlawful advantage in the race to build the best artificial intelligence models”.

Musk’s xAI has previously sued Apple and OpenAI for allegedly suppressing Grok in its App Store.

The lawsuit contends one OpenAI employee it described as an early xAI engineer “admitted to stealing the company’s entire code base”. It accused the other former xAI engineer of “harvesting xAI’s source code and airdropping it to his personal devices to take to OpenAI, where he now works”. And xAI alleges a former senior finance executive delivered a “secret sauce” of xAI’s data centre strategy to OpenAI.

Confronted over alleged confidentiality breaches, the lawsuit said, the former finance executive replied to a lawyer with a lewd dismissal, “leaving little doubt as to his intentions”.

The lawsuit further alleges their hiring was part of an intentional campaign to steal trade secrets, with the same recruiter involved in poaching both engineers.

“OpenAI is targeting those individuals with knowledge of xAI’s key technologies and business plans – including xAI’s source code and its operational advantages in launching data centers – then inducing those employees to breach their confidentiality and other obligations to xAI through unlawful means,” xAI wrote in its complaint.

An attorney for one of the engineers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though xAI has played catch-up to competitors in the artificial intelligence race, its footprint has expanded over the past year. The General Services Administration said that xAI’s Grok models will be available to US agencies over the next 18 months at a cost of 42 cents per organisation, a rate that draws on a favourite Musk joke.

“We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his team to rapidly deploy AI throughout the government for the benefit of the country,” Musk said in a statement.

OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit, has soared to the top of the tech world in recent years for its advances in generative AI. In March, the venture capital data firm PitchBook listed its valuation at US$300 billion. Investments continue to roll in; this week, Nvidia said it would earmark US$100 billion to help grow OpenAI’s computing capacity.

