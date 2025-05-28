Elon Musk (centre) has criticised the far-reaching Republican bill intended to enact Trump's domestic policy agenda. Photo / Eric Lee / The New York Times

Elon Musk criticised the far-reaching Republican Bill intended to enact President Donald Trump’s domestic policy agenda, saying it would undermine the administration’s own efforts to shrink federal spending.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it,” Musk said in an interview with CBS News’ Sunday Morning, an excerpt of which was released late on Tuesday.

Musk added that the bill, which is headed to the Senate after squeaking through the House last week, would undermine the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, the White House effort to shrink the federal government that Trump tapped him to lead.

Trump has urged swift passage of the Bill – officially called the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act – which would slash taxes, providing the biggest savings to the wealthy, and steer more money to the military and immigration enforcement. As written, the legislation would cut health, nutrition, education and clean energy programmes to cover part of the cost.

But Musk said in the interview to be broadcast on Sunday that he was not sold on a bill that had emerged as the President’s top legislative priority. “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful,” Musk said. “But I don’t know if it can be both.”