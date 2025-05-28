A combination of Trump’s lobbying and compromises struck by Speaker Mike Johnson managed to get the bill through the House, but it faces significant hurdles in the Senate. Republicans hold only a slim margin in the chamber, and two fiscal conservatives have said they want significant changes on the grounds that the bill lacks specific measures to reduce the national deficit.
Asked about Musk’s comments on Wednesday afternoon, Trump declined to engage directly with them. But he defended the bill generally and said it contained the provisions it did because “No. 1, we have to get a lot of votes”, with Democrats unified in opposition.
If the bill is not approved, Trump said, “this country is going to get a 65% increase in taxes and lots of other problems, big problems, almost bigger than that”. He added, “We will be negotiating that bill and I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it. That’s the way that goes.”
Musk – who spent more than US$250 million ($419 million) to help Trump’s campaign – joined the White House as a “special government employee” to lead the DOGE effort, which Trump hailed as one of his biggest accomplishments. The effort, which set the lofty goal of slashing $1 trillion ($1.6 trillion) from the federal budget but has fallen far short of that goal, has led to clashes with Cabinet secretaries and complaints from some lawmakers.
Musk’s support for Trump has also caused sales to plummet at Tesla, his electric car company, and last week, the billionaire said he would spend less time in Washington and more time running his companies.
Written by: Matthew Mpoke Bigg
Photographs by: Eric Lee
This article originally appeared in the New York Times.
© 2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES