Mt Albert, Sandringham, Blockhouse Bay landlord who failed to lodge bonds properly gets $14,000 fine

The bond centre said Rebecca Jane Allcock did not lodge bonds properly for tenancies in question, including at this Sandringham block. Photo / Google

An Auckland landlord has been ordered to pay $14,720 in damages on behalf of four tenants.

The Tenancy Tribunal found Rebecca Jane Allcock failed to lodge bonds, and did not supply the required insulation, healthy homes and insurance statements with tenancy agreements.

The properties were at Busby St in Blockhouse Bay, New North Rd in Mt Albert, and Haverstock Rd in Sandringham.

Allcock was director of Mirror Jellies Ltd, previously known as Find A Space Lt, and trading as Find A Space.

“The landlord’s business model involved the landlord entering into tenancy agreements to rent properties which she then sublet to tenants on a room-by-room basis,” tribunal adjudicator Hannah Cheeseman said in a newly published decision.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) alleged Allcock breached the act in relation to five tenancies.

Allcock’s property management company entered into tenancy agreements to lease four properties which were sublet to tenants.

One former tenant said he had lived at 128 Haverstock Rd with seven other tenants in a six-bedroom property.

The occupants of the address shared a bathroom, kitchen and living space.

The tribunal said that tenant did not receive insulation, insurance, or healthy home statements during his tenancy, but did have his bond returned when he left.

Allcock told the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team she did not accept that she was a landlord for the purposes of the act, as the tenants were in a flat-sharing arrangement.

But the Tenancy Tribunal found Allcock did not live in any of the premises as she had claimed and so she was required to meet her obligations under the act.

Bond not properly lodged

The tribunal found tenants signed agreements with multiple illegal clauses - such as agreeing not to lodge the bond.

“In addition to this, Ms Allcock was also found to have committed unlawful acts by not providing the required insulation, Healthy Homes Standards (HHS) and insurance statements in the tenancy agreements,” MBIE added.

“She was put on notice of concerns the tribunal had as far back as 17 September 2021, and encouraged to seek legal advice,” tribunal adjudicator Hannah Cheeseman said.

“The landlord chose not to do so.”

Allcock was ordered to pay $14,720.44 and issued with a three-year “restraining order” which means if she breaches the same tenancy rules again her penalty will be increased by up to $3600.

The tribunal ordered suppression for all the tenants’ names and identifying details.

