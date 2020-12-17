Website of the Year

Business

Mowbray billionaires concerned about division over Mt Maunganui apartment tower repairs

4 minutes to read
Nick Mowbray co-founder of billion-dollar company Zuru Toys. Video / @nickmowbrayzuru
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A solicitor for the billionaire Mowbray family has written to fellow owners of a Mount Maunganui apartment block, raising concerns about a decision ahead of a meeting tomorrow on how the leaky block is fixed.

