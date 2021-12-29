Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Move Logistics transformation off to a strong start: Craigs

6 minutes to read
Move Logistics is transforming its business model. Photo / Supplied

Move Logistics is transforming its business model. Photo / Supplied

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Take one NZX-listed freight and logistics company with poor earnings growth, depreciating assets and underpriced services, stir in new industry professional management, adopt a winning strategy or two from competitor heavyweights like Mainfreight, and baste

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.