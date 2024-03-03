Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Most Covid-era business start-ups still going strong, data for ANZ finds

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Raman Sharma from G Robotics, an approved distributor in New Zealand of autonomous robots. The company was started in 2021 when he and his brother had trouble finding waiting staff at their two restaurants.

Raman Sharma from G Robotics, an approved distributor in New Zealand of autonomous robots. The company was started in 2021 when he and his brother had trouble finding waiting staff at their two restaurants.

Analysis from New Zealand’s largest bank has found start-ups that were born in pandemic-hit 2021 had a greater than 90 per cent survival rate over the next two years.

Between March and September 2021, there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business