“These results show that while there’s potential for optimism, many households are still feeling the pinch,” said FSC chief executive Kirk Hope.

“The data reflects that financial pressure hasn’t disappeared.”

Financial issues also had an impact on the wellbeing of those surveyed, with 59% reporting their mental health had been affected.

Younger generations remain the groups that worry about money more regularly, with 35% of Gen Z worrying about it daily compared with Gen Y (30%), Gen X (31%), and Baby Boomers (16%).

Job security dropped, with 80% reportedly feeling either completely, very or reasonably secure in their current employment, down from 85% in 2024.

“Job security remains high but there is a small downward trend,” the report said.

Only 44% of New Zealanders said they feel financially prepared for retirement, down 6% from last year.

“At present, fewer than half of Kiwis feel financially prepared for retirement – a phase of life that should be defined by security and peace of mind,” Hope said.

KiwiSaver remains the top investment New Zealanders have, with 81% of Kiwis enrolled – more than double the 40% who hold cash investments like term deposits.

“With KiwiSaver being the primary investment vehicle for most New Zealanders, it’s essential that we re-examine settings around contributions and enrolment,” Hope said.

“Ensuring people can maximise the benefits of KiwiSaver is critical not just for their retirement, but for the long-term financial wellbeing of the country.”

A recent BNZ Voice survey found squeezed households were resorting to high-interest credit fixes to juggle back-to-school and work costs.

More than a third (37%) said they were turning to high-interest lending such as buy now, pay later services and credit cards to cover costs.

The biggest start-of-year expenses were stationery (53%), transport (42%), school and work uniforms (42%) and technology-related costs (40%).

Meanwhile, financial hardships in February were 16% higher year on year compared with a year ago, according to Centrix data.

