Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

More laser pointer attacks on aircraft, more devices intercepted

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A simulated laser strike shows the impact on visibility within a cockpit. Photo / Far North District Council

A simulated laser strike shows the impact on visibility within a cockpit. Photo / Far North District Council

More laser pointer attacks are being directed at aircraft and more of the devices have been seized at the border in recent years.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recorded 310 laser attacks on aircraft last year.

That was up from 291 the year before, and 207 in 2022.

And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save