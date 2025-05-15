Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Modular home builder Shape Construction goes into liquidation owing $1m

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A builder of modular and container homes is in liquidation owing more than $1 million to creditors. Photo / 123RF

A builder of modular and container homes is in liquidation owing more than $1 million to creditors. Photo / 123RF

Another modular home builder is in liquidation, leaving creditors owed more than $1 million and customers with unfinished homes.

Christchurch-based Shape Construction, which specialised in modular and container homes for remote and hard-to-reach locations, was placed into liquidation on May 2.

Brenton Hunt of Insolvency Matters was appointed liquidator by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business