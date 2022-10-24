Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Minister Nanaia Mahuta's role in appointing her young relation to government work

Kate MacNamara
By
6 mins to read
Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaking in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaking in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta put her young relative Waimirirangi Ormsby on a list of candidates for a paid appointment to the working group that produced the He Puapua report, documents released to the Herald under

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business