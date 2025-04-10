Mining business fined $27k as figures reveal worst immigration offenders

Most of the infringement fees ranged from $1000 to $3000.

The three industries to receive the most infringements were construction, hospitality, and beauty.

Acting general manager, immigration compliance and investigations, Michael Carley, said the scheme has enabled MBIE to tackle non-compliance more effectively and swiftly.

“Before the scheme, there were limited tools for us to use to address lower-level immigration offending,” Carley said.

“Now, employers can no longer claim they are unaware of the rules of hiring migrants, nor can they rely on their past compliance to escape the consequences.

“There are serious penalties for those who fail to follow immigration laws.”

Infringements also mean employers are unable to hire migrants for a minimum of six months, depending on the number of infringement notices the employer receives.

“When hiring migrants, it’s really important that employers check that their visa allows them to work in New Zealand,” Carley said.

“We strongly advise that all employers use our visa view tool to verify the work rights of prospective employees. Taking the time to conduct this check could help avoid significant financial penalties and being stood down from hiring migrants for a time.”