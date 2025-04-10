Mining business fined $27k as figures reveal worst immigration offenders

- 142 infringement notices were issued to 139 employers in the first year of the Immigration Employment Infringement scheme.
- A total of $431,000 in penalties was dealt out.
- Construction, hospitality, and the beauty industry received the most infringements.
A business in the mining industry fined $27,000 for underpaying a significant number of migrant workers was among the biggest penalties issued in the first year of the Immigration Employment Infringement scheme.
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) released figures today showing 142 infringement notices were issued to 139 employers in the scheme’s first year.
Among those was a Wellington construction company fined $18,000 after it was found to have five migrants working in breach of their visa conditions, and a migrant who was unlawfully in New Zealand.
In total, $431,000 in penalties was dealt out.