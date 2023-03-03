Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mike Munro: Cyclone brought home the need for reform - just don’t call it Three Waters

By Mike Munro
6 mins to read
It’s time to face down the naysayers and push on with the reforms — and call them whatever you like, just not Three Waters, writes Mike Munro. Photo / 123RF

It’s time to face down the naysayers and push on with the reforms — and call them whatever you like, just not Three Waters, writes Mike Munro. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Surely, after the ruinous floods, the die is cast. The Government can get cracking with a reworked version of Three Waters — or however the revamp of water services is henceforth referred to.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business