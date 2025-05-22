Advertisement
Mike Hosking, Newstalk ZB rule the airwaves as radio industry celebrates weekly jump in listeners

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Mike Hosking enjoys a laugh. Photo: Michael Craig

Mike Hosking and Newstalk ZB continue to rule the radio airwaves - he and the station have increased their audience share in the first radio ratings survey of the year.

ZB remains the country’s number one commercial station for the 17th straight year, according to the GFK survey results released today.

ZB’s cumulative audience is 647,300, up from 646,600 in the previous survey in November 2024. Its national share is now 14.5, up from 14.1.

Hosking’s breakfast share has increased to 20.5, up from 19.1.

While NZME will be celebrating the dominance of its news station and strong results for its ZM breakfast show nationally, its main commercial rival, MediaWorks, also did well.

After ZB, MediaWorks music stations fill out the top five - The Breeze, The Rock, More FM, Magic.

“We are so proud to once again have the two biggest breakfast shows in the country with Hosking on ZB and Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley on ZM,” said NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley.

“Newstalk ZB has been the country’s number one commercial radio station for 17 years – a phenomenal achievement.”

The radio industry is celebrating an overall increase in listenership. Total weekly reach increased 2% to 3.5 million listeners.

“What a cracking way to start the year,” said The Radio Bureau chief executive Alistair Jamison.

“The first survey of 2025 shows growth in weekly listeners, growth in daily listeners, growth in time spent listening and growth in average audience. More people listening, more often and for longer has to be great for advertisers.”

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said: “What we’re witnessing in audio audience growth across many global markets is mirrored here in New Zealand.

“When great content reaches listeners on their terms, across any device they choose, it creates a powerful connection which is compelling for advertisers.

“These results are a testament to audio’s enduring and evolving relevance in people’s lives.”

MediaWorks chief executive Wendy Palmer said: “Three-quarters of NZ continue to listen to commercial radio each week and this is in-part due to the continued growth in accessibility of our content. Device-based listening has grown 7.7% since last year, with over 900,000 Kiwis listening on a device each week.”

