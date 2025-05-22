Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

22 May, 2025

Mike Hosking enjoys a laugh. Photo: Michael Craig

Mike Hosking and Newstalk ZB continue to rule the radio airwaves - he and the station have increased their audience share in the first radio ratings survey of the year.

ZB remains the country’s number one commercial station for the 17th straight year, according to the GFK survey results released today.

ZB’s cumulative audience is 647,300, up from 646,600 in the previous survey in November 2024. Its national share is now 14.5, up from 14.1.

Hosking’s breakfast share has increased to 20.5, up from 19.1.

While NZME will be celebrating the dominance of its news station and strong results for its ZM breakfast show nationally, its main commercial rival, MediaWorks, also did well.