Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Microsoft bets big on the creator of ChatGPT in race to dominate AI

New York Times
7 mins to read
Sam Altman (left) one of the founders of OpenAI, with Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, at the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington in 2019. As the new chatbot wows the world with its conversational talents, the tech giant is poised to reap the benefits. Photo / The New York Times

Sam Altman (left) one of the founders of OpenAI, with Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, at the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington in 2019. As the new chatbot wows the world with its conversational talents, the tech giant is poised to reap the benefits. Photo / The New York Times

When a chatbot called ChatGPT hit the internet late last year, executives at a number of Silicon Valley companies worried they were suddenly dealing with new artificial intelligence technology that could disrupt their businesses.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business