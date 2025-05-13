Ayley said she attended a ceremony in the Netherlands last year to commemorate the tragedy.
“That was really special for us because we had been completely isolated.”
Gerry Menke, born in the Netherlands, and his wife Mary Menke, born in New Zealand, were also on MH17.
But Rob Ayley, aged 29, was the only New Zealand citizen on the flight.
Among the victims were 193 Dutch nationals.
Ayley said last year’s event was “massive” for the Dutch people and was a beautiful ceremony.
“It’s an ongoing thing. You don’t stop being affected by it,” Ayley said.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) examined claims from Australia and the Netherlands.
And it has now said those claims were well-founded in fact and in law.
“This represents the first time in ICAO’s history that its council has made a determination on the merits of a dispute between member states under the organisation’s dispute settlement mechanism,” ICAO added.