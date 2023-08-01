Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Meta’s A$20m penalty over Facebook ‘privacy’ tool - NZ watchdogs react

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Facebook-owned Onavo is a tool for keeping your data secret. An Australian regulator successfully pushed its case that consumers had been misled. Photo / Getty Images

Facebook-owned Onavo is a tool for keeping your data secret. An Australian regulator successfully pushed its case that consumers had been misled. Photo / Getty Images

Facebook owner Meta has been ordered to pay A$20 million ($21.6m) in fines after admitting ads for a privacy tool “were likely to mislead or deceive the public”, according to a Federal Court of Australia

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business