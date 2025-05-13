Z to sell retail electricity brand Flick

Meridian's purchase of Flick from Z Energy will boost its market share to 18%. Photo / NZ Herald

Meridian Energy is paying $70 million for Z Energy’s electricity retail business – Flick Electric.

In statement to the NZX Meridian said the divestment by Ampol, the Australian based parent of Z, was about strategic fit as Z evolves its strategy to focus on public, business and home EV charging.

Under the agreement, Meridian will take on all Flick and Z Energy branded electricity customers, the existing Flick hedge book and the Flick brand.

According to Electricity Authority data Flick had just over 41,000 customers.

