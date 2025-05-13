Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Z to sell retail electricity brand Flick

BusinessDesk
Quick Read

Meridian's purchase of Flick from Z Energy will boost its market share to 18%. Photo / NZ Herald

Meridian's purchase of Flick from Z Energy will boost its market share to 18%. Photo / NZ Herald

Meridian Energy is paying $70 million for Z Energy’s electricity retail business – Flick Electric.

In statement to the NZX Meridian said the divestment by Ampol, the Australian based parent of Z, was about strategic fit as Z evolves its strategy to focus on public, business and home EV charging.

Under the agreement, Meridian will take on all Flick and Z Energy branded electricity customers, the existing Flick hedge book and the Flick brand.

According to Electricity Authority data Flick had just over 41,000 customers.

Read more on BusinessDesk here.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business