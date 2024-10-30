Meridian has taken delivery of a new 108-tonne transformer for its Manapōuri power station. The transformer had to travel from Bluff to Supply Bay, where it was barged across Lake Manapōuri to the station, where it was reversed down a 2km tunnel.

Meridian Energy has taken delivery of a new 108-tonne transformer for its Manapōuri power station, which will help take the New Zealand’s biggest hydro station back towards maximum capacity.

The transformer had to travel from Bluff to Supply Bay, where it was barged across Lake Manapōuri to the station and reversed down a 2km tunnel.

Manapōuri has been operating at reduced capacity for around two years now, so the new transformer will bump it back towards its maximum capacity, Meridian said.

A further replacement transformer is expected to arrive at Manapōuri late next year.

The Manapōuri transformers have been a challenge for business since 2011, so the company will also buy a spare, chief executive Neal Barclay said at the company’s latest annual result.