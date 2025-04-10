Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

NZME boardroom battle: Editorial independence and the serious questions shareholders must consider - Opinion

By Rick Neville
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZME owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB, BusinessDesk, OneRoof and a suite of entertainment radio stations and regional news titles. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NZME owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB, BusinessDesk, OneRoof and a suite of entertainment radio stations and regional news titles. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Opinion by Rick Neville

THREE KEY FACTS

As a former editor and publisher, I have followed the NZME boardroom battle, with great interest and concern.

NZME (formerly APN and before that, Wilson & Horton) is one of two major print and online news publishing businesses in New Zealand. The other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider