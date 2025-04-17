Tolich has been managing director of Stuff Digital for the past two years and its chief audio officer for 12 months before that. Prior to joining Stuff, she held senior editorial roles at the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB.

The writing was on the wall on Thursday when Stuff issued a gushing press release about its website’s monthly audience numbers - and left Tolich’s name off. She has been responsible for leading Stuff’s digital newsroom and its results.

Tolich has yet to return messages.

When approached early on Thursday afternoon, a TVNZ spokeswoman said the broadcaster expected to make an announcement about new executive appointments next week.

But that was later brought forward to this afternoon.

O’Donnell told TVNZ staff of Tolich’s appointment: “This is a really important role for our business and I’m excited to have someone with Nadia’s skills and experience joining us.”

In a press release, she said: “Nadia is a skilled leader with a strong media background. She cares deeply about New Zealand audiences and understands what they want.

“She has demonstrated leadership in changing media environments, and this will be crucial in helping TVNZ to transform to a digital-first business while keeping viewers at the heart of what we do.”

Tolich’s start date would be confirmed shortly, said O’Donnell.

TVNZ combined the roles of chief content officer and executive editor - news and current affairs to create the new executive position.

Chief content officer Nevak Rogers left the organisation in late March while news and current affairs executive editor Phil O’Sullivan has retained the most senior, specific newsroom leadership role, reporting now to Tolich.

Two of TVNZ's top executives have been caught up in staffing and strategic proposals. Photo / TVNZ

A number of candidates had been speculated as contenders for the new executive role.

As well as Tolich, they included former SBS and Foxtel executive and current Sky TV contractor Marshall Heald and former NZ Rugby Commercial chief executive Craig Fenton.

Heald, a New Zealander, spent 14 years at Australian public broadcaster SBS, before leaving there in December 2021 to join Foxtel. His LinkedIn profile lists him as being at Foxtel from February 2022 until September 2024. It is understood he has been working as a content strategy consultant for Sky TV.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.