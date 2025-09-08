Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Media Insider: TVNZ news story on Destiny Church investigation breached secret interviewee’s privacy by revealing her face to some viewers

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

TVNZ's John Campbell has just launched the second season of his investigative series into Destiny Church. Photo / TVNZ

TVNZ's John Campbell has just launched the second season of his investigative series into Destiny Church. Photo / TVNZ

TVNZ apologises and is ordered to pay costs after the Broadcasting Standards Authority says it made a “serious mistake” in accidentally revealing the face of a domestic abuse victim and former member of Destiny Church.

TVNZ says it will no longer film secret interviewees from the front or side, following

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save