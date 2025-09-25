Advertisement
Media Insider: TVNZ chair Alastair Carruthers stepping down early; The Traitors Australia defects to NZ; Ex-Herald editor urges Media Council to review cold-case story ruling

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

A Treasury document reveals TVNZ chair Alastair Carruthers is retiring early from the role. Photos / Chris Skelton/ TVNZ

In a surprise move, TVNZ’s chairman is leaving early, a little over two years into the role; The Traitors Australia set to relocate to NZ; Outspoken former NZME shareholder invests more in Sky TV; Former NZ Herald editor criticises Media Council ruling; IAB Awards - the grand finalists.

TVNZ’s chairman

