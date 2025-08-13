Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Media Insider: Top Sky TV executive Lauren Quaintance departing, after playing key role in $1 Three deal; Three boss Juliet Peterson joins Sky executive

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sky TV chief media and data officer Lauren Quaintance.

Sky TV chief media and data officer Lauren Quaintance.

Sky is reshuffling executive roles, with the resignation of one top leader and the arrival of another.

One of Sky TV’s top executives is departing the media firm after playing a leading role in the $1 acquisition of Three (TV3) and Three Now, while another highly regarded media leader is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save