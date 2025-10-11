Advertisement
Media Insider: Journalist ejected from Human Rights Review Tribunal hearing under ‘contempt of court’ claim

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
Experienced business reporter Jenny Ruth was this week ejected from a tribunal dispute hearing involving Wellington Pride festival organisers and a trans-exclusionary group.

An experienced journalist is barred from a tribunal hearing into a long-running dispute involving Wellington’s Pride festival organisers and a lesbian group. Other media have been allowed to cover the case. What’s going on?

One of New Zealand’s most experienced business journalists has been ejected from a tribunal hearing after

