E tū union delegate Tom Hunt said in a statement today that the company was showing contempt for its staff.

“Stuff journalists have taken hit after hit to get [owner and chief executive] Sinead Boucher’s company through hard times. We accepted no increases during COVID and effectively nothing last year, because we believed the company when it told us times were tough.

“To now be offered an insulting pay rise, and to see the company trying to split us into different collective agreements, is disgraceful. It shows they plan to keep screwing us for years to come.

“This is from a company that boasts about being a wonderful corporate citizen, all while our owner takes a secret payday from selling a share of the business to Trade Me. The hypocrisy is staggering.”

Stuff has been contacted for comment.

In the same statement, another E tū delegate, Sapeer Mayron, said the strike was about “years of being undervalued”.

“Stuff has shown its employees over and over again that it thinks we are replaceable and not worth investing in with decent wages and working conditions. And yet we stay, because we believe in the work and care about the communities we report in.

“But after years of miserly increases, with our pay going backwards in real terms – some years with no increases at all – we simply can’t afford to keep working here unless Stuff pays us properly. That means more than CPI, to catch up on all those years of falling behind.

“Going on strike today comes after months of asking this company to live up to its reputation in Aotearoa’s eyes, and in the eyes of its staff, each of whom become more disillusioned every day as our leaders deny us the decent wages and conditions we deserve.”

