Media Insider: Selling the bank - Westpac chief marketing officer Sarah Williams on the role of marketing, attracting new customers, and talking the chief financial officer’s language

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Westpac chief marketing officer Sarah Williams. Photo / Dean Purcell

One of New Zealand’s most respected marketing executives on moving from our biggest telco to a major bank, tapping into younger customers through their love of horror, and how the principles of a classic children’s book have helped her overcome hurdles.

She’s worked for some of the biggest names in

