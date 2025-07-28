Advertisement
Media Insider: Sean Plunket’s The Platform - Wright Family Trust ends start-up funding, multi-millionaire shareholder tells of new revenue mix, challenges

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Broadcaster Sean Plunket is host and 25% owner of The Platform. Photo / Dean Purcell

‘Quite touch and go’; ‘lumpy, bumpy’: As funding arrangements change for The Platform, its multi-millionaire shareholder and outspoken host speak of the challenges of owning and operating a media platform.

A multi-millionaire backer of Sean Plunket’s The Platform says his family trust isn’t providing further funding for the media venture

