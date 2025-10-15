Advertisement
Updated

Media Insider: Sean Plunket and The Platform ‘going to war’ with Broadcasting Standards Authority after watchdog claims jurisdiction over online comment

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The Platform owner and host Sean Plunket: "The BSA is a joke. I think what it’s done is appalling and Orwellian. I will not comply." Photo / screenshot, The Platform

New Zealand’s broadcasting watchdog – set up to monitor the content of television and radio networks – is claiming jurisdiction over Sean Plunket’s online-only company The Platform and preparing to consider a complaint in which he described Māori tikanga as “mumbo jumbo”.

In a confidential draft decision that could have

