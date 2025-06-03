League Lounge will broadcast on Sky Sport with delayed play - an hour later - on free-to-air channels Sky Open and YouTube.

Johnson, who played more than 220 games for the Warriors in two stints with the club, said bringing the weekly show together had been a cool experience.

“I wanted to create a place where I can bring together some great footy minds to help take fans’ engagement with our game to the next level.

“League fans can expect banter, insights and quality conversations. I want to help educate our audience and offer [a] perspective that maybe they haven’t felt before. Let’s see how I go, aye.”

Johnson, who also played 35 games for the Kiwis, will be joined by a range of regular New Zealand and Australian guests.

As Warriors fans celebrate the club’s hugely successful start to the 2025 NRL season, the show will also feature weekly appearances from key club personnel, including players and coaches.

Sky says Johnson is “fast establishing himself as one of the sport’s most charismatic and insightful personalities”.

He has also had commentary and panellist roles with Fox Sports Australia, and hosts his own Play On podcast.

Sky head of sport content Gary Burchett said: “At Sky, we are committed to growing the sports we broadcast, by fuelling the wisdom and passions of our fans, through top-quality sports broadcasts, and entertaining and informative magazine shows. I can think of no better way to fuel league fans’ passion for the sport than by giving Shaun the platform to share his knowledge and insight.”

Johnson was also the feature of the Sky Sport documentary Shaun Johnson: Across The Mekong in 2017. It followed him as he and his family travelled to Laos to explore their Laotian heritage.

League Lounge will air weekly at 8pm on Wednesdays from next week.

