Five years on, RNZ is now almost 180,000 listeners behind ZB, which has grown its audience in the same five-year period and has maintained consistent ratings more recently.

RNZ, which once led the market, is now eighth based on cumulative audience – behind ZB and six music stations (Breeze, More FM, ZM, The Edge, The Rock and Mai FM).

Overall ratings

RNZ’s flagship Morning Report show has recorded its lowest audience in more than five years – it now has a cumulative audience of 333,200, down 22,100 (6.2%) since the last survey.

In early 2020, Morning Report had an audience of just over 500,000 – a lead of more than 100,000 over ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast. Today, the Hosking show is more than 100,000 ahead of Morning Report.

Breakfast ratings

RNZ’s overall ratings fall is also reflected in the performance of other shows – Nine to Noon is down 19,400 from the previous survey to 238,800; Checkpoint is down 3100 to 204,400 and Saturday Morning is down 21,300 to 179,900.

RNZ has been approached for comment.

Morning Report hosts Corin Dann and Ingrid Hipkiss, and Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking. Photos / RNZ, NZME

In a statement last November, RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said strengthening live radio performance was a “priority”.

In a press statement today, he made similar comments.

Thompson said RNZ had “a large and loyal audience” and live radio remained an “important part of RNZ’s stable”.

“Over recent months, we have worked hard to introduce improvements to RNZ National, and we will continue to do so, starting with Nights in June. We want to make sure we deliver highly quality, compelling and informative content to our audiences.”

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson.

He said that, overall, 79% of all New Zealanders consumed RNZ content each month through its channels “and via its content-sharing strategy with other media outlets”.

Those deals see RNZ sharing content with the likes of the NZ Herald, Stuff and other news organisations.

“RNZ has had strong growth across its digital platforms with its website visits for April 2025 up 400,000 from a year ago and time spent increasing from 24 minutes to 42 minutes,” said today’s press statement.

“However, it has experienced a decline in some of its live radio ratings.”

Thompson said RNZ had a responsibility to provide regional, national and international news and current affairs under its charter and “the organisation is looking more at how it delivers this on live radio while growing connection with its audience”.

“We are making some changes to our nightly schedule from next month that allow for more time in the early evening for live radio, for host interaction and discussion.

“Our research has shown that listening to live radio at nights is all about connection and we have a lot of talent to draw on to foster that sense of connection and community which is at the heart of live radio.”

There is a bright spot in RNZ’s live radio numbers.

RNZ Concert’s cumulative audience has increased, from 156,000 in the last survey to 162,300.

Trust levels

RNZ headlined a press statement today with the results of internally commissioned research which shows an increase in audience trust for the media organisation.

The Verian Research survey of 2000 New Zealanders shows 56% of people agree RNZ is an organisation that can be trusted – up from 49% on the previous result.

Thompson said RNZ had “a strategic focus on lifting trust levels, so it was a great to see the improvement”.

RNZ recently topped AUT’s trust in news research as New Zealand’s most trusted news organisation.

