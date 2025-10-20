Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: RNZ host set to lose role in cost cuts at public broadcaster

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Culture 101 hosts Mark Amery and Perlina Lau. Photos / Mark Mitchell, RNZ

Culture 101 hosts Mark Amery and Perlina Lau. Photos / Mark Mitchell, RNZ

RNZ has been forced to make cuts to some shows as a result of its budget being reduced. Sources are shocked that an experienced arts and culture commentator appears to be in the firing line. “I thought RNZ was meant to be putting more into radio, not less.”

RNZ is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save