Media Insider has been contacted by sources concerned about Amery’s likely departure next month.

One said Amery did the “grunt work” on the show. “Mark has an incredible contact book.”

Another described Amery as “one of the most respected and experienced arts journalists in New Zealand”.

“Honestly, I thought RNZ was meant to be putting more into radio, not less,” they said.

Media Insider put a range of questions to RNZ, asking for it to comment on Amery’s future, and whether he might stay on at the broadcaster in any other capacity.

An RNZ spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to work through the changes to how RNZ covers music, arts and culture as part of our response to the reduction in RNZ’s funding. We do not have any updates to share on kaimahi [staff] changes at this time.”

RNZ said earlier this month: “Culture 101 will change from two presenters to one. This is to bring the programme in line with its sister show Music 101 [on Saturday afternoons] and to boost production of the show.

“The show itself will continue its important role profiling creativity and culture in Aotearoa, aiming for an even larger audience across platforms.”

Media Insider asked Amery whether he was contesting any proposal to axe his role or if he was applying for any new roles available.

He said he could not comment.

Culture 101 - which is broadcast between 12pm and 4pm on Sundays - launched in only August 2023, with RNZ promising “fresh energy and focus to the Sunday afternoon arts programming”.

According to his RNZ biography, Amery “has been committed to radio and Aotearoa’s arts and culture for over 30 years”.

He had worked as a lead producer of Saturday Morning with Kim Hill on RNZ National and as a weekly culture writer and contributing arts editor at The Post newspaper.

“Mark began in radio at 95bFM in the 1990s as weekly producer and presenter of arts show The Culture Bunker for five years.

“He went on to co-host Radio Active’s arts show Caffeine and Aspirin. Pre-Covid, he was a relief producer and presenter on RNZ’s Standing Room Only and has been a long-time arts commentator with RNZ and across the print media.”

Amery also co-founded public arts organisation Letting Space in 2009.

Lau also has an extensive background in the arts and media. She helped create and starred in the TVNZ series Creamerie, which won best drama at the NZ TV Awards. She has also worked for the Paul Henry Show as a social media presenter and producer, and for The Project.

RNZ budget cuts

RNZ's budget has been cut by almost $5m a year for the next four years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

RNZ’s youth platform, Tahi, is being scrapped, along with various cuts to its weekend shows and presenting roles, as part of the public broadcaster’s response to an almost $5 million annual funding reduction.

As well as the Culture 101 changes, RNZ is also cutting the At The Movies film review segment, and some other programming.

An RNZ spokeswoman told Media Insider this month that eight roles were impacted by the budget cuts, including an existing vacant position.

“We are recruiting three roles to work across music, arts and culture. As we are currently in a recruitment process, we cannot confirm final savings but expect these to be in excess of $300,000 a year.”

Media Insider revealed last month RNZ was planning to ditch Tahi, part of broader proposed changes to its coverage of music, arts and culture in light of the Government budget cuts.

One source said Tahi’s social media growth had been “abysmal”.

“The youth market is notoriously difficult and despite the hard work of everyone involved, Tahi has not reached the target audience to the extent that would justify continuing to fund it,” RNZ said in a statement.

The Government announced in May’s Budget that taxpayer funding for RNZ would be slashed by almost $5 million a year – about 7% of its annual budget.

The Government has said it wants to see improved audience reach, trust and transparency.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.