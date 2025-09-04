Advertisement
Premium
Updated

Media Insider: Rich-lister Wayne Wright jnr exits The Platform, Sean Plunket takes 100% ownership

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
Sean Plunket and Wayne Wright jnr during an interview on The Platform in 2024. Photo / YoutTube screengrab

Sean Plunket takes full control of The Platform as rich-lister exits: “This has been a great ride.”

Rich-lister Wayne Wright jnr has exited as majority owner of The Platform online radio station, with host and co-founder Sean Plunket becoming 100% shareholder and sole director.

Wright told Media Insider that he

