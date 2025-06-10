Leigh Hart shares insights into his unique sense of humour, creative process, new projects and future plans.

Leigh Hart admits he was a bit of a “control freak” when it came to establishing his groundbreaking comedy stunts.

Hart - aka That Guy, and multiple other comedic personalities - opens up in this week’s Media Insider podcast on his three decades in the TV, radio and newspaper industry, including as a Sports Cafe regular, the creator of his own TV series and skits, a columnist, and radio host.

He’s also forged a successful business career, creating the Wakachangi Beer and Snackachangi chip empires - although, as he reveals today, he’s eased away from the alcohol business after coming to an agreement with the brewery.