NZME owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB, BusinessDesk, OneRoof and a suite of entertainment radio stations and regional news titles. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Media giant NZME has today revealed the six names vying to become new members of its board, in a battle that shapes as a pivotal moment for the future shape and direction of the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB owner.
The company has also indicated it will advise at a later stage whether all of the nominees are, in the view of NZME’s directors, eligible under NZX rules, to be independent board members of the publicly listed company.
Alongside him are his three fellow nominees: lawyer, NZ on Air board member and prominent blogger Philip Crump, the managing director of private equity firm Caniwi Capital, Des Gittings; and former TradeMe director and Warehouse chief commercial officer Simon West.
Another substantial shareholder, Osmium Partners - which owns 6.57% of the company - has filed nominations for the appointment of two new directors separate from Grenon’s proposed nominees.
Its two nominations are John Lewis and Adam Hoydysh.
An NZME statement to the NZX on Wednesday morning said the company was “committed to ensuring that all shareholders receive complete and accurate information regarding the director nominations and shareholder proposal”.
“As previously announced, NZME will provide further details on the nominations in the notice of meeting for the annual shareholders’ meeting, to be sent in due course,” said the statement, which was authorised by NZME chair Barbara Chapman.
“This further information will include biographies of the nominees and the directors’ assessment as to whether the nominees would, if appointed, qualify as independent directors for the purposes of the NZX listing rules.
“All shareholders will be able to review all information prior to the annual shareholders meeting.”
NZME - which also owns BusinessDesk, OneRoof, and a suite of entertainment radio stations and regional newspapers - is bracing for a future-defining seven weeks ahead.
Alongside Chapman on the current board are directors Carol Campbell, David Gibson, Guy Horrocks and Sussan Turner.
“The new board intends to improve on the journalism, with an emphasis on factual accuracy, less selling of the writer’s opinion and appealing to a wider political spectrum,” he said.
Two other board nominees, Crump - who was also the launch editor of ZB Plus in 2023 - and Lewis, have been approached for comment but are yet to respond.
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.