Alongside him are his three fellow nominees: lawyer, NZ on Air board member and prominent blogger Philip Crump, the managing director of private equity firm Caniwi Capital, Des Gittings; and former TradeMe director and Warehouse chief commercial officer Simon West.

Another substantial shareholder, Osmium Partners - which owns 6.57% of the company - has filed nominations for the appointment of two new directors separate from Grenon’s proposed nominees.

Its two nominations are John Lewis and Adam Hoydysh.

An NZME statement to the NZX on Wednesday morning said the company was “committed to ensuring that all shareholders receive complete and accurate information regarding the director nominations and shareholder proposal”.

“As previously announced, NZME will provide further details on the nominations in the notice of meeting for the annual shareholders’ meeting, to be sent in due course,” said the statement, which was authorised by NZME chair Barbara Chapman.

“This further information will include biographies of the nominees and the directors’ assessment as to whether the nominees would, if appointed, qualify as independent directors for the purposes of the NZX listing rules.

“All shareholders will be able to review all information prior to the annual shareholders meeting.”

NZME - which also owns BusinessDesk, OneRoof, and a suite of entertainment radio stations and regional newspapers - is bracing for a future-defining seven weeks ahead.

Alongside Chapman on the current board are directors Carol Campbell, David Gibson, Guy Horrocks and Sussan Turner.

Grenon’s plans

In an extensive statement to the NZ Herald, Grenon outlined some of his plans and thoughts around the Herald’s journalism and editorial endeavours.

“The new board intends to improve on the journalism, with an emphasis on factual accuracy, less selling of the writer’s opinion and appealing to a wider political spectrum,” he said.

Two other board nominees, Crump - who was also the launch editor of ZB Plus in 2023 - and Lewis, have been approached for comment but are yet to respond.

