Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: NZME board battle - Auckland businessman Jim Grenon hits back at shareholder Roger Colman

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

NZME board nominee Jim Grenon owns 9.97% of the media company.

NZME board nominee Jim Grenon owns 9.97% of the media company.

The businessman seeking to lead a new-look board of media company NZME has hit back at a vocal shareholder, saying that in his view he now qualifies as a “flake”, following the shareholder’s about-face in withdrawing support for the businessman’s position.

And Jim Grenon has rejected an assertion from Australian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider