NZME's new chief financial officer Jo Hempstead.

Media firm NZME has hired a senior leader from The Warehouse Group as its new chief financial officer.

Jo Hempstead, currently The Warehouse’s general manager - finance, will replace David Mackrell in January. Mackrell is departing NZME to be the chief financial officer at Sky TV.

“Jo brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across retail, technology, and media sectors,” said an NZME notice to the NZX on Monday morning.

“She has led strategic financial planning, commercial and transformation initiatives across one of New Zealand’s largest retailers. Her career also includes senior finance roles at Microsoft New Zealand and The Economist."