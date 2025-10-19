It has been an eventful year for NZME, with a new-look board now chaired by former radio industry entrepreneur and National Party senior MP Steven Joyce and two other new directors - major shareholder and businessman Jim Grenon and Facebook Marketplace founder Bowen Pan.
NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said he was “thrilled” to welcome Hempstead.
“Her deep financial expertise, proven leadership, and experience in large-scale transformation make her an outstanding addition to our executive team.
“Jo’s strategic mindset and passion for innovation will be instrumental as we continue to grow our digital platforms and deliver value to shareholders.”
Hempstead said: “I’m excited to join NZME at such a pivotal time in its journey. The company’s commitment to innovation, trusted journalism, and commercial excellence strongly aligns with my values.
“I look forward to working with the team to support NZME’s strategic ambitions.”
NZME owns the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB, property platform OneRoof and a suite of entertainment radio stations and regional news brands.
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.