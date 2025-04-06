Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: MediaWorks’ majority shareholder QMS acquires Oaktree Capital’s 45% stake – what it means for the radio and outdoor advertising media industry

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Simon Barnett and Lana Cochrane-Searle host MediaWorks' More FM breakfast show.

Simon Barnett and Lana Cochrane-Searle host MediaWorks' More FM breakfast show.

Radio and outdoor advertising company MediaWorks has been acquired by its majority shareholder, in a move that could lead to more major change in New Zealand’s media landscape.

Australia-based outdoor advertising firm QMS, which has until today owned 54.41% of MediaWorks, will acquire US hedge fund Oaktree Capital Management’s 45.13%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider