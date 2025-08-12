Hundreds of journalists have lost their jobs in the last two years. Almost every major news organisation in New Zealand has been cutting roles and other costs in a tight economy, as firms fight to build sustainable new digital business models in the face of intense competition from global tech giants for advertising revenue.

Some news organisations and platforms - including Newshub, Today FM and a raft of community newspapers and magazines - have closed entirely.

Senior Newshub staff, including presenters Sam Hayes, Mike McRoberts and Rebecca Wright, emerge from an April 2024 meeting where they heard a proposal - later confirmed - to close the news organisation. Photo / Alex Burton

Key findings of the survey of 195 journalists from 27 organisations include:

Almost four in five (79%) have experienced some sort of ‘burnout’ in the past 12 months;

Little more than a quarter of respondents - 26% - feel hopeful about the future of NZ media;

Fewer than half of the respondents agreed with the statement ‘I see a long-term future for myself in media’;

52% worry about job security - the top source of stress;

32.6% have been harassed or threatened in the past year - most commonly online;

53% encountered traumatic or distressing events at work in the past year.

However, there were also some bright spots:

Overall wellbeing at work was described as “solid” with a median score of 5 out of 7;

78% of respondents said their work gave them meaning and purpose;

Despite the media industry’s challenges, 73% of respondents reported being motivated and engaged.

Media Chaplaincy NZ founder and lead chaplain Frank Ritchie told Media Insider the results were not surprising given what the service had been dealing with.

The industry had been through “massive upheaval”, but even so, the survey results were confronting.

Reverend Frank Ritchie, who lives in Hamilton, combines his faith with his media chaplaincy for journalists and producing radio shows and podcasts. Photo / Mike Scott

Ritchie says the work of the chaplaincy - a not-for-profit agency set up 10 years ago to offer support services for journalists - has shifted over the past decade.

“Particularly in the last few years... the conversations that I have had have shifted from largely talking about stories to talking about work and job security.”

Asked about “burnout”, he defined it as a point where people felt they could no longer continue.

“Everybody feels stressed at some point in their work, but when it gets to the point where it’s keeping you awake night after night after night, for instance, and you’re dreading coming in the next day, you feel like the next thing’s just loading you up even further... that would probably be what burnout would look like for me.”

The survey revealed 26% of respondents were feeling hopeful about the future of the industry.

Those journalists highlighted adaptability and resilience, talent and creativity, purpose and public service and emerging models and tech.

But those feeling pessimistic highlighted budget cuts, job losses, broken business models, declining quality and trust and the threat of tech (especially AI) on roles.

One respondent said: “Disinformation has created a lack of trust in the media.”

But another said: “Millions of New Zealanders engage with local media every day! Despite a vocal minority, Kiwi voices, perspectives and stories matter.”

Ritchie felt that journalists could help improve their connection with the public by explaining in more detail the backstory to their work.

That was one of the reasons the chaplaincy service ran its own podcast series, speaking to individual journalists about some of their most impactful work, and the story behind the story.

Employer support

According to most survey respondents, their bosses were doing their best to support them, with only 25% saying their wellbeing wasn’t adequately looked after.

Fifty-three per cent of respondents said they had encountered traumatic or distressing work events in the past year - one in three of them said they had received support from their employer (many hadn’t asked for any).

Media Chaplaincy NZ general manager Elesha Gordon said in a statement that the findings would offer insights into how to improve media workers’ emotional and mental health.

“Media organisations are largely doing their best in what is an incredibly tough environment – shrinking budgets, stretched teams, and rising workloads,” she said.

“When asked how employers could better support their wellbeing, our survey respondents pointed first to better pay, though we know that’s not always possible at the moment.

“But many of the other solutions they pointed out either cost little, or represent smart, sustainable investments in the future – investing in training, reducing overload, and building an inclusive, supportive culture.”

Media chaplain Petra Bagust said many people in media either did not know support was available, or weren’t convinced it would help.

“Working in this industry can be full-on, and trying to carry all that on your own can really wear you down. But there is support out there that can work for you,” she said.

Media chaplain Petra Bagust. Photo / Frances Carter.

Journalists’ sense of purpose

Yes, there was good news in the survey, Ritchie said.

“Many in media still find deep purpose and joy in their work. This is a passionate industry, full of people who care deeply about what they do.

“But that can’t come at the expense of their wellbeing – the job shouldn’t be wringing people dry.”

Ritchie told Media Insider he had “never sat down with a journalist who doesn’t find deep meaning in their work”.

“They didn’t get into it because they don’t find meaning. Most people aren’t in it because they identify some sort of amazing career path.

“They definitely see it as a way to make a difference in the world and I think that comes through.

“People still love the creativity and the storytelling. They still love the fact that they’re informing the public and they’re telling meaningful stories.

“That hasn’t abated at all. If anything, that sense of meaning, I think, is why people have such a struggle when job security comes up. Because if they can’t do that, which they feel built for, and they feel like they might have to train to do something completely different.

“There’s a large identity conversation to be had there. It starts to question your sense of identity.”

