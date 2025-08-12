Advertisement
Media Insider: Media Wellbeing Survey - how New Zealand’s remaining journalists feel about their roles and the industry

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to media at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Journalists are passionate about their profession, but are feeling bruised and exhausted after years of layoffs, questions over media trust, and - for some - public harassment.

An inaugural Aotearoa Media Wellbeing Survey, conducted by Media Chaplaincy NZ, reveals “sobering” and “confronting” results, with just one in four respondents optimistic

