Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: Future of Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill uncertain as Australia backs down in face of Donald Trump threats

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The threat of tariffs and other penalties means the future of the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill in New Zealand is uncertain. Photo / composite

The threat of tariffs and other penalties means the future of the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill in New Zealand is uncertain. Photo / composite

The Media and Communications Minister offers a six-word response on the status of a critical piece of media legislation.

The future of a proposed law that would force Facebook and Google to help fund the New Zealand journalism that contributes to their megabillion-dollar empires appears uncertain, in the wake of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider