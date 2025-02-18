“Plans to threaten US tech giants such as Meta [Facebook] with hundreds of millions of dollars in Australian charges have been paused as ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, works to stave off trade retaliation from the Trump administration,” The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday.

“In the first shift in Australian policymaking following Donald Trump’s election, the Albanese Government has decided to go slow on a scheme to penalise digital platforms if they refuse to pay local media outlets for news articles.”

New Zealand’s Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill was originally due to have been passed by the end of 2024 but the Government delayed that at the last minute, saying it wanted to see how the new Australian legislation, announced only in December, played out.

The News Publishers Association (NPA), which represents New Zealand publishers, said at the time it was “very disappointed” by the delay.

The latest Australian decision only worsens things — it’s hard to see the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill progressing when foreign governments are so fearful of Trump’s threats.

Asked for comment today on the Australian position, Goldsmith’s office replied with six words: “We will reflect on that decision.”

Asked if the minister still supported the bill, his office did not respond.

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The NPA has been approached for comment.

“The experience in Australia and Canada demonstrates that the basic legislation needs to be in place to compel the big tech companies to sit down and negotiate with media companies,” then-NPA public affairs director Andrew Holden said in December.

“Only once those negotiations are complete — and the media companies have had the opportunity to establish what is the value of their journalism — can you look at further measures, like the tax that has just been announced if they try to avoid a bargaining code.

“New Zealand media companies are desperate to have the opportunity to sit down and negotiate a fair price for their content. They are the ones that create the journalism that large tech companies like Google and Meta use to make money; they urgently need a mechanism to have that negotiation.”

Google has been previously accused by media industry sources of running a targeted campaign, opposing the Government’s planned legislation.

As Media Insider has revealed, Google has been threatening to blow up its New Zealand news agreements and remove any ability for users to find local news on its search engine, in ramped-up threats to oppose new legislation

One source earlier said the tactics were tantamount to bullying. “They’re playing their usual games, being as obnoxious as they can be.”

The source indicated the tech giant had even raised the spectre of reviewing its New Zealand operations — the source said any threat of a pullout would be “ludicrous” and extremely unlikely given Google operated a $1 billion business here and Microsoft would move in rapidly with its own search engine, Bing.

Goldsmith earlier said there had been conversations with Google but he would not classify their approach as “bullying”. They had been clear and robust, he said.

“We’ve always said right at the start it’s not a straightforward business.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.