Police Commissioner Richard Chambers under the watchful eye of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in February. Photo / Dean Purcell

Trevett left the Herald last month, after taking voluntary redundancy. She was farewelled at a function at Parliament in which Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins paid tribute to her qualities as a political journalist. Police Minister Mark Mitchell also spoke.

Trevett is expected to lead a review of police media relations and rebuild a sometimes historically patchy and testy relationship, both on the frontline and at senior level.

Former TVNZ journalist Nicole Bremner announced last week that she was also joining the police, as a senior media advisor.

Having two experienced, recent journalists join the police will give hope to reporters that some of the public relations brick walls of recent years will be demolished.

Former TVNZ journalist Nicole Bremner.

In an interview with Media Insider last month, Trevett spoke of the impacts of one of New Zealand’s most notorious days.

“I can tell you the [stories] that most affected me most,” she said.

“The hardest on the heart was the mosque attacks. I remember looking over at one of my colleagues during Jacinda Ardern‘s press conference in the Beehive Theatrette and he had tears running down his cheeks.

“Journalists are used to distancing themselves from a story they’re covering. And I managed to do that during the working day over that initial week, but I’d go home at night and watch the coverage on the BBC or CNN and it seemed so surreal and raw that I’d bawl my eyes out.

“The hardest on the stamina and sanity was Covid-19. It really sucked the joy of the job out of me, to be honest, and I never fully regained it. It was just unrelenting and the division and anger that built up really worried me. You could see it happening, I guess the culmination was in those protests outside Parliament.

“It still worries me now, because that division and anger have a very long tail and hit trust and confidence in both politicians and the media.”

Chambers was announced in November as the country’s new police commissioner, replacing Andrew Coster.

“It is good to be home,” Chambers said at a press conference announcing his appointment. “To lead the organisation that I’ve been a part of for nearly 30 years is one of the highlights of my life.”

Among his priorities, he said, was to improve the public’s trust and confidence in the police.

Part of that will undoubtedly be through strong media relations.

“We must remain focused on doing the basics well,” said Chambers.

“My expectation ... is that my leaders are visible, connected to the front line, and accountable. That’s what leadership does.”

Chambers has had a personal connection with the media since 2000, after meeting then Sunday Star-Times reporter Kim Purdy. The couple have since married and have two daughters.

