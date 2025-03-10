Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: AT outdoor advertising contracts - why did a $350m tender process come off the rails?

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

MediaWorks currently has the contract to run bus advertising for AT.

MediaWorks currently has the contract to run bus advertising for AT.

Auckland Transport says it is restarting a critical advertising tender process because of the need for modifications. It’s also revealed that it earlier accidentally released commercially sensitive sales information to participants.

The advertisements are bold, in your face and everywhere on Aucklanders’ daily commute. But behind the bright marketing slogans

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider