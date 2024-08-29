Advertisement
Former TV reporter Rod Vaughan – infamously punched by Sir Bob Jones – dies after short illness

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Former TV reporter Rod Vaughan, who was once punched by Sir Bob Jones, has died.

Tributes are flowing for one of New Zealand’s best television journalists. Read below, a special dedication to Rod Vaughan from former colleague Rob Harley. Before that, we recall the assignment that left an indelible mark

