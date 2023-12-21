Voyager 2023 media awards
Media Insider: The state of NZ media - the good, bad and rugby of 2023; 1000-plus jobs to go says sector report; Ad agency’s big TAB win; TVNZ’s annual report

Shayne Currie
By
20 mins to read
Kate Hawkesby, Peter Williams, Kim Hill and Karyn Hay all featured in headlines this year as they made new media career turns.

More than 1000 media sector jobs to disappear - report; Media Insider’s 2023 awards; Agency’s big TAB win; Grant Nisbett, Mils Muliaina re-sign with Sky; TVNZ’s annual report - chair and acting CEO speak out;

