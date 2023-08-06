Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Stuff faces staff legal threat over proposed new journalist job cuts amid fears of loss of quality

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
The Stuff newsroom in Ponsonby. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Stuff newsroom in Ponsonby. Photo / Dean Purcell

Stuff is facing potential legal action from some of its own staff following a new round of proposed changes which is set to lead to more job cuts.

A leaked internal email from the E

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business