Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Top editor quits after less than six months amid Stuff leadership changes

Shayne Currie
By
3 mins to read
Caitlin Cherry on the cover of The Dominion Post on the day the newspaper announced it was changing its name. Photo / RNZ

Caitlin Cherry on the cover of The Dominion Post on the day the newspaper announced it was changing its name. Photo / RNZ

One of Stuff’s top editors has quit after less than six months in the role, amid a raft of leadership changes at the media company.

Caitlin Cherry was announced by Stuff, with fanfare, as the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business