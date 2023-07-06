Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matthew Hooton: Forget about election bribes - this Government has spent all the money

By
6 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was hoping $13.3 billion in tax would come rolling through the door in May to keep Labour’s re-election strategy on track. Sadly for him, only $11.1b turned up.

Robertson also

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business